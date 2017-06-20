Entertainment
Fleeing Christian militia violence, 1500 mostly Muslim civilians are trapped in church in CAR
Vatican draws up plans to excommunicate mafia
Make friends and learn to see God in each other, religious leaders urge believers of all faiths
Real victory will be in five years, says Macron camp after election win
South Korean Christian arrested in Pakistan on suspicion of covert missionary work
Finsbury Park: Terror strikes again. And we shouldn't call it anything else
'Love knows no limit': 9 quotes from Christian prodigy and philosopher Blaise Pascal
Healing the wounds of a world in crisis: Christians meet for Movement Day in London in October
Why are there still so many creationists in America?
The sermon is not dead. And it mustn't be allowed to die

Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie spotted attending church in recent weeks

Christine Thomasos

The Black Eyed Peas frontwoman FergieReuters

Fergie, the Black Eyed Peas frontwoman who shares a 3-year-old son with actor husband Josh Duhamel, has been seen attending church services in recent weeks.

Last Sunday the Daily Mail spotted the 42-year-old singer at a place of worship in Los Angeles, California. One week earlier, the singer who was born as Stacy Ann Ferguson was spotted attending services with her husband and 3-year-old son, Axl.

Fergie and her husband married in 2009 and the singer has called their union nothing short of a blessing.

'I'm so blessed to have the husband I have," she said, according to an AZ Central report in 2014. 

Fergie has turned her life around, overcoming a drug addiction to crystal meth by turning to God. In a previous episode of the Oprah Winfrey show, "Oprah's Next Chapter," the singer detailed a time when she went into a church and was paranoid that the FBI was after her.

Advertisement

''My brain had been playing a lot of tricks on me. You're kind of living in this alternate reality," Fergie told Winfrey of her drug use. ''I started getting really paranoid. So I went one day into this church and I thought that the FBI and the SWAT teams were outside the church."

It was in that church that she prayed to God and ultimately stopped using drugs.

"So I had a conversation with God and I said, 'Alright, if I go out there and the FBI and the SWAT team's not out there, then it's the drugs and I'm stopping.' I went outside of the church and there was no SWAT team, there was no FBI, just me and God," she told Winfrey. "And I kept my promise. That day. That was it."

This article was originally published in The Christian Post.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY