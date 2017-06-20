Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie spotted attending church in recent weeks

x

The Black Eyed Peas frontwoman Fergie Reuters

Fergie, the Black Eyed Peas frontwoman who shares a 3-year-old son with actor husband Josh Duhamel, has been seen attending church services in recent weeks.

Last Sunday the Daily Mail spotted the 42-year-old singer at a place of worship in Los Angeles, California. One week earlier, the singer who was born as Stacy Ann Ferguson was spotted attending services with her husband and 3-year-old son, Axl.

Fergie and her husband married in 2009 and the singer has called their union nothing short of a blessing.

'I'm so blessed to have the husband I have," she said, according to an AZ Central report in 2014.

Fergie has turned her life around, overcoming a drug addiction to crystal meth by turning to God. In a previous episode of the Oprah Winfrey show, "Oprah's Next Chapter," the singer detailed a time when she went into a church and was paranoid that the FBI was after her.

''My brain had been playing a lot of tricks on me. You're kind of living in this alternate reality," Fergie told Winfrey of her drug use. ''I started getting really paranoid. So I went one day into this church and I thought that the FBI and the SWAT teams were outside the church."

It was in that church that she prayed to God and ultimately stopped using drugs.

"So I had a conversation with God and I said, 'Alright, if I go out there and the FBI and the SWAT team's not out there, then it's the drugs and I'm stopping.' I went outside of the church and there was no SWAT team, there was no FBI, just me and God," she told Winfrey. "And I kept my promise. That day. That was it."

This article was originally published in The Christian Post.