Black Church leaders call on next Conservative leader to 'right the wrongs' of Windrush scandal

Black Church leaders have made a joint call to the next Conservative leader to overturn the 'hostile environment' legislation that led to the Windrush scandal.

The Tory leadership contest is down to the last two candidates, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss.

Boris Johnson's successor will be chosen by 160,000 Conservative members, with the winner due to be announced on 5 September.

In a video by the National Church Leaders Forum, Bishop Joe Aldred asks the winning candidate, "Do you promise that if you become Prime Minister, you will repeal the 'hostile environment' legislations that were brought in from 2012 to 2016?"

Rev Celia Apeagyei-Collins adds, "Creating a hostile environment was a political act that led directly to the Windrush scandal.

"To truly right the wrongs they've caused, repeal those laws."

The Church leaders ask that the next Tory leader would "uphold integrity and truth" and remind voting members that their vote is both a "privilege and a responsibility".

Their message ends with a call to the nation to get involved by participating in hustings and writing to the candidates.

The 'Windrush generation' came to the UK from Caribbean countries between 1948 and 1971 to help rebuild the country when it was suffering from a post-World War II labour shortage.

Despite living and working in the UK for decades, it emerged in 2018 that many were being threatened with deportation because they did not have the correct paperwork.

The Windrush scandal followed a change in policy by the Tory government in 2012 to create a "hostile environment" for illegal immigrants.

The scandal led to an apology from the government and promises of compensation.