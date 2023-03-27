Blac Chyna cancels OnlyFans account, removes satanic tattoo after finding God

Blac Chyna is undergoing a dramatic lifestyle change after becoming a born again Christian.

The rapper and model got a tattoo of the Baphomet on her left hip in 2021 but has now had it removed by laser following her conversion.

She updated her 21.8 million social media fans about the tattoo removal in a video message.

"I am releasing all negative energy that is holding me back," she said.

"It gots to come off. You know what I mean? I'm about to have no mark of the beast - anything like that. When I first got the tattoo, that is not what it meant to me. I just don't want anything negative or demonic on my body anymore."

Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, got baptized in May 2022.

Since then, she has made other big changes to her body to reverse numerous procedures.

These include removing fillers on her face as well as breast and butt implants.

The former stripper has also closed down her OnlyFans account because she feels that God would not approve.

She told the DailyMail.com, "That's just not what God would want me to do. It's degrading."

In her interview with the newspaper, she said she was leaving behind her old ways and following God now.

"Now I'm just going by faith," she said.

"I'm not really going by the Blac Chyna way or the Angela way — let me just let God lead me."