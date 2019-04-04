Bishop of Bradford spearheading efforts to tackle radicalism

(Photo: Diocese of Leeds) Bishop Toby Howarth

The Bishop of Bradford is partnering with community and faith leaders in the city to address the roots of extremist views.

Bishop Toby Howarth is to head up the Stronger Communities Partnership Board, which aims to promote social harmony in areas like education and employment.

The board will also work to eradicate radicalisation and foster cohesion under the motto of "Get Along, Get Involved, Get On and Feel Safe".

Part of its work includes creating opportunities for people from different backgrounds to engage with each other, with the aim of promoting mutual understanding and respect.

The bishop, who starts his new role this month, told the Yorkshire Post that it was a "privilege" to be asked to chair the board.

He commended Bradford city council for developing "an impressive programme of work" to foster community integration.

"I'm really proud of Bradford for being able to encourage that work to happen, even when there are some voices saying you cannot touch that with a barge pole," he said.

"That's not directly our work, what we're trying to do is chip away at some of the things around the edges that cause people to get into that."

Steve Hartley, Bradford Council Strategic Director of Place, said: "We had some great applications for the role and it's fantastic that people with real skills and depth of experience want to freely give their time to lead this important partnership.

"Bishop Toby has tremendous respect locally and nationally and will be a wonderful leader and facilitator as the Partnership looks to deliver its ambitious strategy."