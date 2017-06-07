Big Bang star: Women are not designed for open relationships

x

Big Bang Theory actor Mayim Bialik has said women are not biologically wired for 'open' relationships, unlike men.

Although admitting humans have not developed to be monogamous, women in particular are not suited to polygamy or 'open relationships', says Bialik, who is open about her Jewish faith and belief in God.

Mayim Bialik made the comments on her YouTube channel YouTube / Mayim Bialik

'We aren't biologically wired to be monogamous. Men especially,' she admitted before going on to say that while the idea of open relationships seems to put men and women on an equal footing, science doesn't support the idea.

Bialik, who has a PhD in neuroscience, said: 'The notion of men spreading their seed is kind of an over-simplified and misogynistic take on our species, and with open relationships, women too can spread their seed. It's liberating for women to be seen as equal sexual participants, rather than the object of men's whims. I get that, too.

'Here's what I don't get about open relationships, though: people in open relationships are exchanging one cultural construct for another – that of equating male and female sexuality. But as a scientist, I'm here to ruin everybody's good time and to tell you that the assumption that male and female sexuality can be treated pretty much the same is in direct opposition to our biology.'

She adds: 'It goes against millions of years of evolution. ...The male body produces millions of sperm every day. A woman produces one egg per month.

'For all of evolution, women have carefully selected a mate. And their hormones and physiology favour careful selection. Men don't need to be as selective because they are constantly able to have sex. Biologically, not just colloquially.'