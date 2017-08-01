Bible study in Donald Trump's Christian-friendly White House is a weekly event for the first time in a hundred years

x

Trump shows off the Bible his mother gave him in a 2016 election video thanking evangelicals for their support. Facebook / Donald Trump

Donald Trump has opened the doors of the White House wide open to Christian leaders since he became President and now a weekly Cabinet Bible study takes place with high level leaders like Mike Pence and Jeff Sessions.

Ralph Drollinger, of Capitol Ministries, is one of the Christians who helped to get the Bible study started. He thinks it's the first time in at least a 100 years that the White House has been holding a formal Bible study with executive Cabinest members.

He spoke highly of the people in the White House in an interview with CBN News and described how they make time for the Bible study despite their packed schedules. The picture Drollinger paints is that when they come for the study, they're not just coming to be polite, but are ready to learn.

'It's the best Bible study that I've ever taught in my life. They are so teachable; they're so noble; they're so learned,' he said.

It's not clear whether Trump is among those gathering for the weekly study, but Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos are some of the regulars.

Drollinger just said he sends a copy of his teachings each week and that Pence is a sponsor of the study.

Unlike Trump, he has especially high praise for Sessions.

'He'll (Jeff Sessions) go out the same day I teach him something and I'll see him do it on camera and I just think, 'Wow, these guys are faithful, available and teachable and they're at Bible study every week they're in town,' said Drollinger.

Trump has been keen to surround himself with people of faith ever since he ran for President last year and it doesn't seem like his interest is subsiding even after coming to office in the White House.

Last month, a photo went viral around the web of Trump surrounded by Christian leaders praying over him in the Oval Office.

The picture was taken by Johnnie Moore, president of the KAIROS Company, who said this kind of prayer gathering with Trump was actually really frequent.