Beyonce twins' names, gender news: Beyonce and Jay Z reveal names of their babies
When Beyonce gave birth to her and Jay Z's twins on June 12, the entertainment industry and their huge fan base rejoiced. Even though the birth of the famed couple's twins was kept secret, still they could not get away with the huge interest of their followers in the double addition to their family of three, with Blue Ivy as the big sister.
A source who claims to be friends with the famous couple shared with MTO News an exciting update about the twins' names. "They had twins, the boy's name is Shawn after his dad, and the girl's name is Bea — after their parents."
According Hollywood Life, the twins were finally discharged from the hospital on the evening of June 20 after a week-long stay. A source told the news outlet that the power couple are ecstatic and relieved about the release of their bundles of joy from the medical facility, adding, "They are now all healthy and doing well," a source told the news outlet."
As reported by TMZ earlier, the twins, who were born premature, received a light therapy for the treatment of Jaundice, a condition characterized by yellow discoloration fo the eyes and skin. Jaundice is commong among newborns.
Beyonce, a best-selling music artist of all time, is one of the most powerful artists in the music industry. She announced her pregnancy on her Instagram account in February along with an image that shows off her babies' bump.
Mathew Knowles, Beyonce's father, took to Twitter to welcome his new set of grandchildren. He posted an image of balloons with a caption that says "Happy Birthday to the twins! Love, Granddad."
