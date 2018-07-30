Bethel Church, Redding responds to devastating Carr Fire

The wildfires consuming parts of California have come perilously close to one of America's best-known evangelical churches – and it's responding with prayers and practical help for its community.

Bethel Church in Redding is a charismatic megachurch led by Bill and Beni Johnson, known for its music and 'School of Supernatural Ministry'.

Reuters A huge fire has menaced Redding in northern California.

The Carr Fire in northern California – one of several burning throughout the state – has so far claimed the lives of at least six people, including a firefighter and a bulldozer operator working to create a firebreak. It has destroyed nearly 900 properties and has been fed by gusty weather and high temperatures. Nearly 100,000 acres had been engulfed by Sunday night.

Bethel Church issued a Facebook statement last night saying: 'Thank you to everyone who has reached out and prayed with us for Shasta County in the midst of the Carr Fire.'

It said that representatives had met Red Cross and City officials on Thursday and offered church premises as an evacuation centre, but had been told they were not suitable as they were too close to the fire.

'Instead, we were asked to assist with: providing supplies and volunteers to distribute food at the Shasta College Evacuation Center, search and rescue efforts, and staying available to City officials and other agencies for any needs,' the statement said.

Today the church's College View campus opened as a distribution hub for the Salvation Army offering supplies, meals and support to those affected by the fire.

The church offered prayer points on its website, among them – as well as prayers for an end to the fire and the safety of residents and firefighters – 'For our city not just rebound, but to be able to fully recover the way God intended our city to.'