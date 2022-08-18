Australia's conservative Anglicans announce new diocese

Mark King

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

A new diocese has been formed in Australia for traditionalist Anglicans at odds with the liberal stance of their bishops on marriage and sexuality.

The Diocese of the Southern Cross has been formed by the orthodox Gafcon movement and is not part of the Anglican Church of Australia. 

It is instead "a separate, parallel" Anglican diocese.

The diocese will be headed up by Bishop Glenn Davies, the former Archbishop of Sydney.

"The effect of the creation of the Diocese of the Southern Cross is that there are now two Anglican jurisdictions in Australia," said Gafcon Australia. 

The new diocese was formally announced at the inaugural Gafcon Australasia Conference held in Canberra this week. 

The meeting was attended by over 350 Anglicans from Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu. 

The Diocese of the Southern Cross is intended primarily for Anglicans who have either already left the Anglican Church of Australia or are considering doing so because of revisionist teaching. 

"For those who are under pressure to accept revisionist teaching, the launch of the Diocese of the Southern Cross is great news. It will provide them with a means to leave but continue as Anglicans," said Gafcon Australia. 

"The Diocese of the Southern Cross provides an Anglican home for those who feel they need to leave their current Dioceses," said Gafcon Australia Chair, Richard Condie.

He added, "The issue for us is the authority of the Bible."

The new diocese has been formed after a contentious vote at the Anglican Church of Australia's Synod in May, when bishops blocked a motion rejecting same-sex marriage. 

Most Read

  1. jk-rowling

    Death threats against JK Rowling are 'appalling', says Archbishop

  2. elvis-presley

    The Gospel according to Elvis

  3. nicene-creed

    The kings who converted to Christianity

  4. el-araj

    Archaeologists uncover inscription to Peter

  5. rick-warren

    Rick Warren's successor apologises for Mark Driscoll interview

  6. iran

    Iranian Christian convert loses case at European court

  7. bishop-angaelos

    Archbishop voices 'great sadness' after dozens die in Egypt church fire

More News

  1. nicene-creed

    The kings who converted to Christianity

  2. elvis-presley

    The Gospel according to Elvis

  3. hillsong

    Former employee accuses Hillsong of misappropriating church finances

  4. footsteps-worth-following

    Changing world, changing missions

  5. compassion-uk

    What the news isn't reporting about the growing global food crisis

  6. robert-glover

    From the orphanage to a loving family