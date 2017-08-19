'Attack on Titan' season 3 plot details: Next installment to focus on Uprising arc, Historia to play a major role?

Promotional photo for "Attack on Titan" season 2. Facebook/attackontitan

The "Attack on Titan" season 3's production has yet to begin, but manga creator Hajime Isayama is already sharing some details about what fans can expect when the next installment is finally released.

After years of anticipation, "Attack on Titan: Character Directory Guidebook" has finally hit store shelves across Japan. In it, Isayama discussed the background and development of each character, particularly Historia Reiss.

"Initially 'a high-class person but able to get into the Top 10 of the Training Corps' vague sort of image," said Isayama, before admitting he used to detest the said character. "But in the end, Historia surpasses that meta-type element and matures, and become a character (that I) liked."

Isayama's words suggest that Historia, also known as Krista Lenz, will be playing a major role in "Attack on Titan" season 3. So far, fans know that the next installment will cover the "Uprising" arc from the popular manga series.

As the sixth story arc, "Uprising" begins immediately after the heartbreaking events of the second season. Now, the Survey Corps — which includes Connie Springer, Eren Yeager, Mikasa Ackerman, Armin Arlert, Jean Kirstein, Hange Zoe and Sasha Braus — are working harder than ever after learning that they do not have enough food to support the refugees if Wall Rose were to fall.

To prevent such a tragic event from happening, Erwin Smith will come up with a plan: to overthrow the government and replace King Fritz with Historia, who is said to be the rightful ruler of humanity. Before that, he must first persuade Captain Levi Ackerman and Dot Pixis, the commander of the Garrison.

There is no word on when "Attack on Titan" season 3 will be released, but it is expected to arrive sometime in spring 2018. While waiting, fans can check out the "Scream" episode below.