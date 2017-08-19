Entertainment
How these brave Iraqi women are sewing signs of hope from a mark of terror
Barcelona terror attack: Are we becoming desensitised to barbarity?
White evangelicals are being criticised on race – but Billy Graham showed the way
It's worse than you think: Four things Christians get wrong about 'sin'
Evangelicals in Spain: 'Respond to terror with values that respect the life of Jesus'
Pastor Greg Boyd: 'America was founded as a white supremacist nation'
Christian Aid launches appeal to help victims of 'deluge of devastation' in Sierra Leone
Leprosy 'airbrushed' out of Princess Diana's documentaries
A level results and the subversion of truth – why Christian chaplains are dismayed
Northern Ireland same-sex marriage ban not up to us, says High Court

'Attack on Titan' season 3 plot details: Next installment to focus on Uprising arc, Historia to play a major role?

Maolen Estomagulang

Promotional photo for "Attack on Titan" season 2.Facebook/attackontitan

The "Attack on Titan" season 3's production has yet to begin, but manga creator Hajime Isayama is already sharing some details about what fans can expect when the next installment is finally released.

After years of anticipation, "Attack on Titan: Character Directory Guidebook" has finally hit store shelves across Japan. In it, Isayama discussed the background and development of each character, particularly Historia Reiss.

"Initially 'a high-class person but able to get into the Top 10 of the Training Corps' vague sort of image," said Isayama, before admitting he used to detest the said character. "But in the end, Historia surpasses that meta-type element and matures, and become a character (that I) liked."

Isayama's words suggest that Historia, also known as Krista Lenz, will be playing a major role in "Attack on Titan" season 3. So far, fans know that the next installment will cover the "Uprising" arc from the popular manga series.

As the sixth story arc, "Uprising" begins immediately after the heartbreaking events of the second season. Now, the Survey Corps — which includes Connie Springer, Eren Yeager, Mikasa Ackerman, Armin Arlert, Jean Kirstein, Hange Zoe and Sasha Braus — are working harder than ever after learning that they do not have enough food to support the refugees if Wall Rose were to fall.

To prevent such a tragic event from happening, Erwin Smith will come up with a plan: to overthrow the government and replace King Fritz with Historia, who is said to be the rightful ruler of humanity. Before that, he must first persuade Captain Levi Ackerman and Dot Pixis, the commander of the Garrison.

There is no word on when "Attack on Titan" season 3 will be released, but it is expected to arrive sometime in spring 2018. While waiting, fans can check out the "Scream" episode below.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Sponsored Articles
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY