Archbishops of Canterbury and York urge Manchester: 'Please do not be divided'

x

The Archbishops of Canterbury and York and the Bishop of Manchester are expressing their 'shock, horror and grief', as well as anger at the death of at least 22 people killed in a suicide attack last night.

Another 59 were injured in the blast detonated by a lone-wolf terrorist at Manchester Arena where thousands had gathered for a teen pop concern.

The Archbishop of Canterbury is in York with other senior bishops. archbishop of york

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, said he a 'profound sense of shock, horror and grief' at the incident.

'I am heartbroken for the families both of those who are dealing with terible injuries and are in great pain and most of all those who heard the worst news.

Welby also praised the emergency services and spoke of 'the impossible burdens' they have to bear.

Advertisement

The Archbishop of York spoke of the last time Manchester was hit by a bomb in an IRA attack 20 years ago and urged the city 'please do not be divided'.

He said: 'Let not hatred divide anybody because you are a great people. Nothing, nothing should divide you.

'Come together. Work together.'

The Bishop of Manchester warned there were not simple answers to trauma and said it was important for churches to be there for people.

Welby echoed this and cautioned against there being any 'neat, tidy answers' to the problem.

'We know evil people did a terrible thing of great wickedness, indescribable wickedness.'

He added: 'Our Christian faith says life overcomes death/

'Its deeply embedded in our culture if we act rightly we will find new hope, new life, a new future.

'And the families will, despite the appalling blackness they will live through today which is something we have experience in our own family, life comes.'

The three bishops are with other senior Church of England bishops at a meeting in York.

This is the prayer they offered together: 'Heavenly father we come to you this day in shock and anger and grief.

'We call upon your everlasting arms to gather up those who lost their lives in Manchester last night. We call up on your loving arms to then fold all those who are injured, bereaved struck in body or mind.

'We call upon your strong arms, to give us the strength to resist terror, to rebuild what has been damaged and to hold our communities together than you live many win and terrorism be defeated.

'In the name of Jesus Christ, Amen.'