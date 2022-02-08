Another Anglican leader joins the Catholic Church

Staff writer

Dr Peter Forster(Photo: Diocese of Chester)

Former Bishop of Chester, Dr Peter Forster, is the latest high profile Anglican leader to join the Catholic Church.

Dr Forster was received into the Roman Catholic in Scotland, the Church Times reports

There have been a string of moves from the Church of England to the Catholic Church over increasing dissatisfaction with the former's direction of travel. 

They include Gavin Ashenden, former chaplain to the Queen, Jonathan Goodall, the former Bishop of Ebbsfleet, and Dr Michael Nazir-Ali, the former Bishop of Rochester.

Dr Forster retired from his position as Bishop of Chester in 2019 after 22 years in the role and subsequently moved to Scotland. 

Towards the end of his time as Bishop of Chester, he came under criticism for his handling of an abuse case involving a priest who was later jailed.

Prior to his retirement, Dr Forster handed over safeguarding responsibilities to the Bishop of Birkenhead Keith Sinclair.

