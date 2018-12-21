And Was He God With Us?: A meditation for Christmas

And was he God With Us the second the Spirit shadowed the virgin? When, somehow, miraculously, one cell split into two and then four and sixteen?

Was he God With Us, then? With us in our beginning, with us in our conception, with us in our humanity?

And was he God With Us when his mother visited Elizabeth? When his cousin leaped with joy to greet him? When the prophet yet unborn rejoiced at the prophets' promise? Was he God With Us, then? With us in our growing, with us in our developing, with us in our humanity?

And was he God With Us when they made that long journey? Tiny heart ticking, little legs kicking, to the beat of the virgin's feet? Was he God With Us, then? With us on our journey, with us in our fragility, with us in our humanity?

And was he God With Us when his mother lay down among the animals? When the tears came, with the pushing and the hard, hard breathing? When the light of the world made his way into the world's cold light? Was he God With Us, then? With us in that first breath, with us in that first cry, with us in our humanity?

Was he someone, not something?

Was he promised, not promising?

Was he God With Us, even there, in the virgin's womb?

Bob Hartman is a minister and professional storyteller who has written more than 70 books for children and adults.