'American Gods' season 2 plot spoilers: Angrier storyline with revenge awaiting the god of war
"American Gods" season 2 is coming back on screen with a "darker" and "angrier" storyline. With Mr. Wednesday's (Ian McShane) true identity finally revealed, Shadow (Ricky Whittle) and Laura Moon's (Emily Browning) lives are about to undergo some major changes. Fans are going to witness Shadow turn from a complete skeptic into an obedient apostle, while Laura will wage a war you don't want to ever miss.
A change of pace is to be expected in the second installment's storyline. The previous season was told in a slow and dreamy fashion to reflect Shadow's "mental state" as a non-believer.
However, after Mr. Wednesday dropped the bomb that he is actually the god of war Odin, Shadow gains a little understanding about the human world and the world of the gods. The storyline is going to pick up speed and become more exciting.
"Fans can expect a more driven Shadow, motivated to see through Mr. Wednesday's plans," spilled "American Gods" executive producer Michael Green in an interview with Deadline.
However, the said apprenticeship is going to bring dire consequences to other aspects of Shadow's life. More particularly, it will put him at odds with his wife whose assassination was ordered by the god of war.
Even though Laura had her fair share of the spotlight in season 1, it only scratched the surface of her character. More details about her are going to be unraveled as the storyline takes her into unexpected directions.
Among all the twists involving her character, though, the show's executive producer is most excited about the conflict brewing between Laura and Mr. Wednesday.
Fans should not miss a second of their confrontation because it could easily turn into the war of the century. Green confirmed that Laura is indeed cooking up revenge against the god regardless of her husband being on Mr. Wednesday's side.
How is her plan going to pan out? Netflix is still quiet about the release date. However, Digital Spy predicted that "American Gods" season 2 will launch around the same time as the previous installment. Since the first season premiered on April 30, they suggested an April 29, 2018 release date for the reprisal.
Aside from a different storyline, the second season is welcoming an addition of new characters. Some are taken from the Neil Gaiman novel which the series is adapted from, while others are not.
During the same interview Deadline had with Green, his fellow executive producer Bryan Fuller confirmed the appearance of several characters including Mama-Ji, Sam Black Crow, and many others from the previous installment that fans "may not expect to see again" in "American Gods" season 2.
