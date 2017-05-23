After Manchester, ISIS threatens more violence 'for worshipers of the Cross and their allies'

x

Police look at flowers left to mark victims of the Manchester attack Reuters

ISIS has vowed to carry out 'more severe' attacks on the 'worshipers of the Cross and their allies' after claiming responsibility for a deadly suicide bomb attack in Manchester on Monday night.

The suspected attacker, who died at the scene, has been named by police as 22-year-old British national Salman Abedi.

ISIS claimed Abedi was one of their fighters and praised the attack, which they said was 'revenge for Allah's religion...in response to their transgressions against the lands of the Muslims.'

'With Allah's grace and support, a soldier of the Khilafah managed to place explosive devices in the midst of the gatherings of the Crusaders in the British city of Manchester,' their statement read.

'The explosive devices were detonated in the shameless concert arena. What comes next will be more severe on the worshipers of the Cross and their allies,' it read.

#PrayForManchester has been trending Tuesday as people around the world expressed their sorrow over the bomb attack that happened as young concertgoers were leaving an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

The city responded by offering free rides and rooms for the night to anyone in need, and thousands turned out on Tuesday night for a vigil in the city's Albert Square to remember the victims and their loved ones.

The vigil was led by the Mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham and commenced with the Bishop of Manchester, the Right Reverend David Walker lighting a candle. Dignitaries in attendance included the British Home Secretary Amber Rudd and Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

At least 22 people died and another 59 were injured in the attack, with victims including 8-year-old Saffie Roussos, 18-year-old Georgina Callander, and 26-year-old John Atkinson. Teenagers are among those still missing after the concert.

Pop star Grande had just finished her set when a bomb tore through the Manchester Arena foyer where young fans were streaming out the building to go home and parents were waiting to meet their children.

Grande later tweeted saying she was 'broken' and had 'no words' for the tragedy.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Other celebrities have also expressed their sympathy and prayers after the attack.

My heartfelt thoughts and prayers for all those effected by the tragedy in Manchester last night

MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER…HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND — Cher (@cher) May 22, 2017

Devastating news this morning. Thoughts and prayers are with all those affected. — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) May 23, 2017

Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone and all #arianators.

Broken hearted for the families tonight. Broken hearted for Ari. Broken hearted for the state of this world.