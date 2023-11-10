Actress Yvonne Orji embraces virginity with faith and empowerment at 39

Yvonne Orji, a renowned actress and devout Christian, recently made headlines in the secular media when she candidly shared her commitment to remain a virgin until marriage during an episode of Chelsea Handler's Dear Chelsea podcast.

At the age of 39, Orji's decision defies societal norms, prompting Handler to playfully exclaim, "Oh my God, I love this. This is the most original guest we've ever had on."

Orji, known for her role as Molly Carter in HBO's hit series "Insecure," first disclosed her virginity in a 2017 interview with People magazine. She firmly expressed that her faith and sense of self are the cornerstones of this significant life choice, asserting, "I'm grounded in who I am."

The topic of Orji's virginity has been a subject of curiosity for many, particularly the popular press, but she views it as an opportunity to demystify and engage in meaningful conversations. She emphasises the importance of open dialogue, stating, "How will they ever understand if I don't talk about it? I can inform your curiosity, as opposed to everyone being in the dark and just sort of creating their own narrative about it."

While Orji maintains a private stance regarding her romantic life, she did have a public relationship with former Cleveland Browns linebacker Emmanuel Acho from 2018 to 2019.

During the 2019 Valentine's Day episode of her podcast "Jesus & Jollof" with co-host Luvvie Ajayi, she reflected on the unpredictability of love, sharing that every time she thought she had found the one, God's response was, "Oh, that's what you thought? I got the goods for you."

Orji's advocacy for destigmatising virginity reaches beyond interviews. In 2017, she took the stage for a TEDx talk, eloquently explaining why she views waiting as a powerful and self-affirming choice.

She clarifies that her intention is not to impose her beliefs on others, but to offer a relatable perspective, affirming, "It was explaining to people why I waited and what worked for me, but then it's also saying, 'Hey, girl, I get it.' My 17-year-old self was not trying to be waiting, but I got bamboozled by Jesus."

Orji's unapologetic commitment to her values serves as an empowering inspiration for many, regardless of public perception, while challenging societal norms.

Her story is a testament of faith and personal conviction in a society that is all too often sex obsessed and sends the message that there is no shame in choosing to remain chaste or virgin.