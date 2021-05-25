8 Christians killed and church set on fire in attack in Nigeria

Jennifer Lee

Pixabay

Eight Christians were killed and a church burnt to the ground during an attack in Nigeria. 

The attack last week took place in Ungwan Gaida, in the Chikun local government area in Kaduna state, north-western Nigeria, according to International Christian Concern (ICC). 

ICC said the attack, in which several homes were also burnt down, has been attributed to armed bandits.

A local source told ICC the church belonged to the Assemblies of God denomination. 

The victims were identified as Bitrus Baba, Umaru Baba, Gideon Bitrus, Bawa Gajere, Samaila Gajere, Sambo Kasuwa, Samuila Kasuwa and Solomon Samaila.

Nigeria is one of the countries of concern highlighted in the 2021 annual report from the US Commission on International Religious Freedom.

In the report, Commissioner Gary Bauer said radical Islamists were behind a lot of the violence against Christians.

"All too often this violence is attributed to mere 'bandits' or explained away as hostility between farmers and herdsmen," he said. 

"While there is some truth in these assertions, they ignore the main truth: radical Islamists are committing violence inspired by what they believe is a religious imperative to 'cleanse' Nigeria of its Christians. They must be stopped."

According to Intersociety, a Nigeria-based NGO, some 300 Christians were killed in Kaduna state in the first four months of this year, more than any other state in the country. 

It says a total of 1,470 Christians were killed across Nigeria between January and April 2021. 

Nigeria is ranked 9 in the Open Doors World Watch List of the 50 countries where it is hardest to be a Christian. It warns that Islamist extremist attacks have not abated during the pandemic. 

"Many Christians who are staying at home to combat the spread of the virus have been vulnerable to attack," it says. 

Most Read

  1. cross

    Suspected jihadists kill 15 Christians at baptism

  2. india

    In Covid-ravaged India, the situation is worse than people realise

  3. pentecost-sunday

    Church must reflect the diversity of the world - Archbishop

  4. prince-william

    Prince William visits Christian charities in Edinburgh

  5. india

    Church leaders join global call for end to vaccine nationalism

  6. international

    As Pentecost shows, the Church must go beyond nationalism

  7. megaphone

    Waking up to wokeness

More News

  1. prince-william

    Prince William visits Christian charities in Edinburgh

  2. international

    As Pentecost shows, the Church must go beyond nationalism

  3. lockdown

    Were we too quick to close our doors during the pandemic?

  4. fear

    What to do when you're struggling with fear

  5. jim-elliot

    Jim Elliot plaque changed to remove 'savage Indians' reference

  6. mountains

    What can the Bible teach us about resilience?