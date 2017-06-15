5 Bible verses to encourage you to pray without ceasing

x

Prayer is very powerful and important, and we are encouraged to pray without ceasing. Yet, if you're like the many Christians who don't know how you can do that, a life of sustained prayer can be a struggle.

But did you know that we can actually pray without ceasing? The apostle Paul is probably one of the busiest people in his time – evident in the many accomplishments that he had – yet he was the one who encouraged believers to pray nonstop. By this, we know that we can do it.

The world presents many things that we could pray to God about: our families, surroundings, neighborhoods, and communities. Our nation, leaders, public servants and agencies. Our economy, sources of income, and commodities. Friends, we need to pray.

Here are some Bible verses that will encourage you to keep praying.

Matthew 6:9-13 (the Lord's model prayer) – "In this manner, therefore, pray: Our Father in heaven, Hallowed be Your name. Your kingdom come. Your will be done on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors. And do not lead us into temptation, but deliver us from the evil one. For Yours is the kingdom and the power and the glory forever. Amen."

1 Thessalonians 5:16-18 – "Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, in everything give thanks; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you."

Matthew 26:40-41 – "Then [Jesus] came to the disciples and found them sleeping, and said to Peter, "What! Could you not watch with Me one hour? Watch and pray, lest you enter into temptation. The spirit indeed is willing, but the flesh is weak.""

1 Samuel 12:23 (Samuel speaking to Israel) – "Moreover, as for me, far be it from me that I should sin against the Lord in ceasing to pray for you; but I will teach you the good and the right way."

Mark 13:32-37 (Jesus talking about His second coming) – ""But of that day and hour no one knows, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father. Take heed, watch and pray; for you do not know when the time is. It is like a man going to a far country, who left his house and gave authority to his servants, and to each his work, and commanded the doorkeeper to watch. Watch therefore, for you do not know when the master of the house is coming—in the evening, at midnight, at the crowing of the rooster, or in the morning—lest, coming suddenly, he find you sleeping. And what I say to you, I say to all: Watch!""