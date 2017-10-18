3 things each and every Christian needs to do right after being saved

(Unsplash/Simson Petrol)

Christ's atoning sacrifice saved us all from sin and death, and also many other things that shouldn't be given place in our lives. His finished work has given us the freedom to live our lives in joy, with no obligation to return back to our old, foolish ways.

Many Christians today, however, are unable to live the powerful life purchased by the blood of Christ. They think merely praying the sinner's prayer is enough to make one get a VIP pass to heaven's courts.

Many who are in the church today possess a form of Godliness, but deny its power (see 2 Timothy 3:2-5). Sadly, they are unable to enjoy the freedom that comes from the salvation purchased for us by the blood of Christ.

Living Free

To enjoy the freedom that Christ bought for you, there are some things you should do. It's wrong to believe that God will be the only one making an effort to ensure you live free. While it's true that God made the way for you to be free, it's not a green light to do what you want without any consequences. The choice to be free and stay free is yours to make.

To help you jumpstart your faith in Christ, here are some things you should do right after you get saved:

1) Turn from old ways

First, continue turning away from your old ways. This action called "repentance" is very important. Unless we repent of our sins, they can never be forgiven and we can never be rescued from them. Think about it.

Christ the Lord died in our place because He received the punishment for our sins. Of course it would simply follow that we should all turn away from the sins that He died atoning for,

2) Replace old habits with new and Godly ones

What's the point of repenting of your sin and then not replacing sinful habits with Godly ones? The Bible tells us that we should produce fruit in keeping with repentance. Surely the way to do that is to cut off our sinful and unfruitful habits and replace them with what pleases the Lord.

3) Live a new life in Christ

Lastly, we should all live the new life that Christ purchased for us. Through Him, we are adopted as sons and daughters of God, a people that ought to be holy because the Father is holy, a people desiring to become like Christ in character and in obedience to the will of God.

Our life in Christ is totally new, the Bible says if we are in Him we are a new creation. We are to put off our old ways and put on Christ. We are to forget our past, move on towards growth in Christ, and pursue righteousness and holiness in the Lord.

In Christ our past sins are forgiven and forgotten, our conscience is made clean, and condemnation is taken away. We are freed to live for Him who died for us.