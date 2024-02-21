3 prayers for when you are lacking motivation

Mmasinachi Mbah

In our path of faith, we go through times when we lack motivation to pursue goals or engage in activities that align with the will of God. We can become apathetic or disinterested towards others or our responsibilities. We may struggle to initiate or sustain our efforts in the things we should be doing. Sometimes, we may feel frustrated or dissatisfied with life in general. It is during these times that we need to communicate with God the most.

Are you lacking a clear sense of purpose in life? Are you struggling with low self-esteem or feelings of inadequacy? Are you afraid of failing or making mistakes? Are you feeling overwhelmed by high expectations or your responsibilities? Are you experiencing stress and burnout? Do you feel helpless, isolated, undervalued, or unappreciated? Talk to God about it.

God understands our doubts, fears, concerns and weaknesses. He created us and knows us even better than we know ourselves. He cares for us and loves us unconditionally. He is our strength and shield. He is always with us wherever we go and will never forsake us. So, we can place our trust and hope in the Lord to provide us with the motivation we need.

Here are 3 prayers for when you are lacking motivation.

