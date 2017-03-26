iPad Mini 5 release date, specs rumors: Apple Store updates; no iPad mini yet

Fans are clamoring for a new version of Apple's 7.9-inch wonder of a tablet, the iPad mini. While earlier reports included rumors of a new iPad that will succeed the iPad mini 4 and become the first ever iPad Pro mini, other reports pointed out various experts' expectations of bigger iPads, and no iPad mini. What should we expect? Read on.

The rumor mill wildly speculates that Apple will soon release a new iPad mini, the iPad mini 5, complete with powerful specs. This new device is said to become the first iPad Pro mini, and is believed to be the smallest entry into the iPad Pro line.

Earlier reports said Apple might release the new iPad mini in an event this month, but so far there has been no official announcement about the device, and it's even more likely that there won't be an iPad mini event this month, PC Advisor noted.

MacWorld also notes that the hotly-rumored and highly-anticipated iPad mini 5 didn't show up in the Apple Store even after it went under maintenance and added new items. There, Apple added a different iPad and the new red iPhone 7.

Still, fans can still hope for a new iPad mini. According to an Apple World Today report, Apple will be having a big event this April 4, to be held in Apple's new headquarters. Tim Cook has said that Apple's previous event would be the last one to be held in its older campus, and the next Apple event will be held in its new HQ.

The said event, which will be held in the 1,000-seater Steve Jobs theater in the new campus, will likely be where Apple will announce the new iPads. Will the new iPad mini 5 or iPad Pro mini be a dream come true, or will it remain a dream? We'll just have to wait for it to happen – if it will happen.

Stay tuned for more updates on the iPad mini 5.