iPad Mini 5 release date, specs rumors: Apple Store updates; no iPad mini yet
Fans are clamoring for a new version of Apple's 7.9-inch wonder of a tablet, the iPad mini. While earlier reports included rumors of a new iPad that will succeed the iPad mini 4 and become the first ever iPad Pro mini, other reports pointed out various experts' expectations of bigger iPads, and no iPad mini. What should we expect? Read on.
The rumor mill wildly speculates that Apple will soon release a new iPad mini, the iPad mini 5, complete with powerful specs. This new device is said to become the first iPad Pro mini, and is believed to be the smallest entry into the iPad Pro line.
Earlier reports said Apple might release the new iPad mini in an event this month, but so far there has been no official announcement about the device, and it's even more likely that there won't be an iPad mini event this month, PC Advisor noted.
MacWorld also notes that the hotly-rumored and highly-anticipated iPad mini 5 didn't show up in the Apple Store even after it went under maintenance and added new items. There, Apple added a different iPad and the new red iPhone 7.
Still, fans can still hope for a new iPad mini. According to an Apple World Today report, Apple will be having a big event this April 4, to be held in Apple's new headquarters. Tim Cook has said that Apple's previous event would be the last one to be held in its older campus, and the next Apple event will be held in its new HQ.
The said event, which will be held in the 1,000-seater Steve Jobs theater in the new campus, will likely be where Apple will announce the new iPads. Will the new iPad mini 5 or iPad Pro mini be a dream come true, or will it remain a dream? We'll just have to wait for it to happen – if it will happen.
Stay tuned for more updates on the iPad mini 5.
-
Pope Francis' Christmas Message Calls For End To War
Pope Francis used his Christmas blessing to call for an end to fighting in Syria and the Holy Land.
-
Pope Francis: Christmas Has Been 'Taken Hostage'
Pope Francis said on Saturday that Christmas had been "taken hostage" by dazzling materialism that puts God in the shadows and blinds many to the needs of the hungry, the migrants and the war weary.
- 'The Shack', cosmic child abuse and 'Lies We Believe About God'
- Collateral damage: how factional fighting in the Church damages us all
- #PrayForLondon is the latest #PrayFor hashtag to trend. Sadly, there have been many others
- 6 Scripture verses about the heart – and why they don't mean what you think
- Study shows 'religious' countries are worse at science. What does this really tell us?
- 5 truths to cling to in the midst of uncertainty
- 'Identity' by Colton Dixon: An ambitious, vibrant and hopeful anthem
- Don't blame Islam, don't blame religion: It's people that make the world violent
- Persevering when times are tough: 6 scriptures to help you keep going
- Iraqi military says 61 bodies pulled from collapsed Mosul site
- Mosul civilian deaths confirmed – UN 'stunned by terrible loss of life'
- Voters blame everybody but Trump for Obamacare repeal failure
- Christians displaced by Boko Haram being denied food, relief goods in Nigerian refugee camps
- Evangelist thwarts attempt to silence him as Uganda court drops cases filed against him by Muslim extremists
- Douglas Carswell quits UKIP, says he will remain as independent MP