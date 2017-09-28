You reap what you sow: 7 Bible verses about harvest

Pixabay

In Christian terms, the harvest festival is an annual church celebration that takes place around the time of the main harvest season, which can vary depending on the place, because of differences in climates and crops around the world.

The harvest is the time when you reap what you sow, and when you gather crops that are ripe. Harvest is rich with Christian meaning.

During church celebrations, foodstuffs and other goods are often presented to be given to the poor.

Here are seven Bible verses about harvest:

1. As long as the earth endures, seedtime and harvest, cold and heat, summer and winter, day and night will never cease (Genesis 8:22).

2. The Lord will indeed give what is good, and our land will yield its harvest (Psalm 85:12).

3. [But] those who harvest it will eat it and praise the Lord, and those who gather the grapes will drink it in the courts of my sanctuary (Isaiah 62:9).

4. Then he said to his disciples, 'The harvest is plentiful but the workers are few' (Matthew 9:37).

5. As soon as the grain is ripe, he puts the sickle to it, because the harvest has come (Mark 4:29).

6. At harvest time he sent a servant to the tenants so they would give him some of the fruit of the vineyard. But the tenants beat him and sent him away empty-handed (Luke 20:10).

7. Even now the one who reaps draws a wage and harvests a crop for eternal life, so that the sower and the reaper may be glad together (John 4:36).