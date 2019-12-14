Worship leader defends meeting Donald Trump at the White House

A worship leader who met Donald Trump and prayed for him at the White House has defended the meeting against critics.

Eddie James was part of a group of worship artists and ministers invited to the White House to meet the US President that also included Kari Jobe and her husband Cody Carnes, as well as Hillsong pastor Brian Houston.

Following the meeting, James had shared his excitement on Instagram, sharing a video in which the group could be seen praising God with their hands raised.

In a caption to the footage, he called the meeting "prophetic destiny".

But in another post, he addressed some of the criticism the group has taken for visiting the White House because of the controversy surrounding Trump's presidency.

James dismissed it, though, in an impassioned post defending the visit.

Answering his critics, he said he was "humbled" to have been there and suggested that anyone who has a problem with it should examine their hearts.

"Anyone who has a problem with us worshiping at the White House and praying for President [Donald Trump] need to prayerfully check your heart!" he wrote.

"Everything this nation needs is found in Jesus! The beautiful people in this picture released His presence and it was amazing.

"There was an open Heaven over the White House, Republican, Democrat, or Independent; if you are a Christian, you would be moved at what God did on this day.

"I could NOT have been more proud of the worship movement of our nation! I am humbled that I am even in this picture," he said.