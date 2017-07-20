'Wonder Woman 2' release date, plot rumors: Sequel set during the Cold war; Chris Pine to return?

"Wonder Woman" was released in June and was a smash success all over the world; hence, it comes as no surprise that a sequel is in order for the superhero. So, when and where does the second installment take place? Rumors have circulated that part two may be set in the 80's, during the Cold War, and Chris Pine may be coming back to play Steve Trevor in some form.

According to ScreenRant, the "Wonder Woman" sequel might fast forward in time to the last days of Cold War which is set in the 1980's. Diana may go up against the powers of the Soviet Union in this one. However, given the current timeline in the DC Extended Universe, should this rumor be true, does this mean part two will be closely connected to what can happen before "Justice League," very much like the solo "Aquaman" movie that will be premiering in 2018? Or will this sequel be another periodical movie that will be set between Diana's origins and "Batman vs. Superman?"

What is expected is that the production crew of "Wonder Woman" will be back for the second installment. Director Patty Jenkins has not been confirmed to helm "Wonder Woman 2," despite the success garnered by the first film. However, she is currently developing the treatment along with DC Entertainment head Geoff Johns, according to Variety.

Amongst the news of possible returns, Chris Pine is also said to be reprising his role as Steve Trevor in the sequel. Despite what happened to Steve at the end of the first film, it does pose a question as to how he is going to make an appearance in this one.

The actor's chemistry with Gal Gadot was one of the aspects that both the fans and the critics raved about. Even if the general mention of having a sequel alone will already have people flocking to the theaters to see it, to have Pine and Gadot together again in "Wonder Woman 2," even just for a small bit will definitely add up to why people will come watch.