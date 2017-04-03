'Why does it sometimes feel like God is against me?'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"What then shall we say to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us? He who did not spare his own Son but gave him up for us all, how will he not also with him graciously give us all things?" — Romans 8:31-32

If you're a Christian going through a situation today that is beyond your control—a broken marriage, failing relationship, financial hardship, career shaking or debilitating illness—have you wondered whether God is going against you?

Many times you may have viewed God as an enemy. Maybe it's because you feel like you've done too many wrong things to ever think God will let you through His doors again. Or maybe it's because something tragic happened to you and you blame God for it.

The Bible, however, tells us in John 15:15 that as we are now in Christ, "no longer do I call you servants, for the servant does not know what his master is doing; but I have called you friends."

At times when it feels like God is against you, remember that He calls you His friend.

There is only one reason why some Christians may feel that God is against them—condemnation. It's one of the devil's ways to destroy us and our relationship with God. Satan wants us feeling guilty, deceiving us into thinking that God is the enemy and not Him. But we can find assurance in the finished work on the cross that God is for us, not against us.

You are children reconciled to God through Christ

The reason why we are reconciled to God is not because we have earned His favour and His mercies. No one ever on the face of this earth will ever be able to do that. We are instead reconciled to the Father through the perfectly executed work of Christ on the cross sealed in power by His resurrection.

Colossians 1:21 tells us, "And you, who once were alienated and hostile in mind, doing evil deeds, he has now reconciled in his body of flesh by his death, in order to present you holy and blameless and above reproach before him."

As a result, we are now considered children of God, atoned for and made blameless in God's sight. Therefore we are now gladly accepted in His throne room. This now gives us access to God's favour and freedom. Because Christ was rejected (for a time) by the Father, we are no longer to be rejected if we believe in what Jesus has done for us.

Discipline is not opposition

You might be thinking now of the discipline that God has brought into your life. God's punishment is real, but it is done not out of opposition but out of love. Hebrews 12:6 assures us, "For the Lord disciplines the one he loves, and chastises every son whom he receives."

You are received by God as a child, not opposed as an enemy. That's why God disciplines you. God is for you and not against you. This is because He loves all those who believe in His Son.

God wants to prosper you and give you a hope and future. God is not your enemy. He is a Friend, a Father, a Saviour, and a Redeemer to all who choose to draw near to Him.