Whoopi Goldberg to star in Sister Act The Musical

Whoopi Goldberg is back as Deloris van Cartier 27 years after she first played the iconic role in Sister Act.

She'll be resuming her star turn as van Cartier, a nightclub singer hiding out in a convent full of nuns while in witness protection who inadvertently turns around its struggling choir.

But this time, she'll be playing the iconic role not for the big screen but for the stage in Sister Act The Musical, which makes its debut in London's West End in July 2020.

Goldberg, who co-hosts The View talk show in the US, will be joined in the stage adaptation by comedian Jennifer Saunders as Mother Superior, originally played by Dame Maggie Smith in the 1992 smash hit movie.

It's not the first time that the musical has appeared in the West End, having been in London once before in 2009 when Sheila Hancock starred as Mother Superior and Goldberg took on the role of producer.

In a trailer for 2020's production, Goldberg says: "I'm coming back to London, yes! I'm starring as Deloris van Cartier in Sister Act The Musical. Yeah, the original Deloris is back, a little older, a little seasoned but still kind of out there."

The show is being put on at the Eventim Apollo. A UK tour of the musical as well as Thursday performances at the Eventim Apollo will see Loose Women panelist Brenda Edwards play the role of Deloris van Cartier.

But fans of the movie looking to take in the musical should be prepared to splash the cash, with many of the cheaper tickets still costing well over £100 each and the most expensive seats selling for £285.

Nonetheless Saunders encouraged people to go.

"I would buy tickets; I can't buy tickets because I'm in it," she quipped. "But this could be the event of the century."