'Voice of God' Morgan Freeman under fire in harassment allegations

Several women have alleged inappropriate behaviour and harassment by Hollywood icon Morgan Freeman.

Eight women came forward with allegations against the Oscar-winning actor in an extensive CNN investigative report released yesterday.

Freeman said in a statement that he was sorry to anyone who had been made to feel uncomfortable or disrespected.

'Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy,' he said. 'I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected – that was never my intent.'

Actor Morgan Freeman takes part in the opening ceremonies of the Invictus Games in Orlando Florida, U.S., on May 8, 2016.

The reports said Freeman had acted inappropriately on film sets, at promotional events and in the offices of Freeman's production company, Revelations Entertainment. Representatives for Freeman and Revelations Entertainment did not respond to requests for comment beyond the statement.

The allegations include a female production assistant who said that in 2015, on the set of the film Going in Style, Freeman would make comments about her figure, lift up her skirt and ask if she was wearing underwear. One male former employee at Revelation Entertainment said the 80-year-old actor could behave like a 'creepy uncle' with other women

The CNN report found eight individuals who said they were victims of harassment or inappropriate behaviour, and eight witnesses to alleged misconduct. It also noted that other sources denied seeing dubious behaviour by the actor, and said that Freeman had acted professionally on set.

Credit card company Visa said in a statement that it was suspending its 'marketing in which the actor is featured'. Freeman has been the long-time voice of the company's television advertisements.

Freeman gained particular, quasi-religious status for his role-playing 'God' in the 2003 Jim Carrey comedy Bruce Almighty, and its 2007 sequel Evan Almighty.

Last year the actor starred in the National Geographic's The Story of God with Morgan Freeman, a documentary series in which he explored various religious phenomena, such as Christians speaking in tongues.

