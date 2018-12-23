UK porn sites to require proof of age from 2019

Pixabay

MPs have backed changes to the law to stop children from accessing online pornography.

Under the changes, pornography sites in the UK will require proof of age, such as driver's licences or age verification cards. Visitors to the sites will be redirected to age verification pages before they can access content.

The new rules were passed by the House of Commons on Monday and come into effect from April next year.

The Government's media minister Margot James told MPs that the regulations were an 'important step forward' in preventing children from accessing pornography online.

'In the offline world, there are strict rules to deter children from accessing adult content,' she said.

'A large amount of pornography is available on the internet in the UK, often for free, with little or no protections to ensure that those accessing the content are old enough to do so.'

However, the rules do not extend to social media platforms. Ms James said this was because the amount of pornographic material to be found on them is 'a relatively small minority of the content that they provide'.

'This is not a foolproof guarantee that young people and children will not be exposed to pornography online. It is a significant step forward, but there is .. the potential for people to access material on social media platforms, which do not fall within the scope of the regulations unless more than a third of their average content is pornographic,' she said.

A 2016 report by the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children found that 94 per cent of British children who had seen online pornography had been exposed to it by the age of 14.

Over half of boys (53 per cent) told researchers they believed the images they had seen presented a realistic depiction of sex, compared to 39 per cent of girls.

Research into the impact of pornography has found harmful changes to the way men view women, rape, sex and relationships.

Guidance from the American College of Pediatricians warns that men who regularly consume porn demonstrate an 'increased callousness' to women and are more open to sexual infidelity.

'There is evidence that society's acceptance of pornography creates unique problems for women,' it states.

'The use of pornography can result in violent and sexually aggressive attitudes towards women. Men who consume pornography are more likely to adopt rape myth ideology, which is that women cause rape or actually enjoy rape or sexual assault.

'There is strong evidence that exposure to violent pornography is associated with sexually aggressive behaviors in both adolescent and adult males.'