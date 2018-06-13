Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey apologizes for eating at Christian fastfood chain Chick-fil-A; Marco Rubio decries 'lunacy'

REUTERS/Mike Segar Jack Dorsey, CEO and co-founder of Twitter and founder and CEO of Square, speaks at the Consensus 2018 blockchain technology conference in New York City, New York, U.S., May 16, 2018.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has apologized for eating at Chick-fil-A after some users of the social media platform took issue with the restaurant chain's Christian background.

In a tweet on Saturday evening, Dorsey had posted a screenshot revealing that he had eaten at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Los Angeles.

The post sparked a backlash from some Twitter users, who suggested that Dorsey was wrong to promote the restaurant chain during Pride month.

"This is an interesting company to boost during Pride month, @jack," CNN's Soledad O'Brien wrote.

In response, Dorsey agreed, saying: "You're right. Completely forgot about their background."

Another Twitter user suggested that Dorsey delete his original post "or follow up with how much free advertising you're going to give to [gay rights group] GLAAD."

Chick-fil-A has been outspoken about its goal to operate the business in line with Christian principles. One of the company's stated purposes is to "glorify God," according to Life Site News.

Some have been supportive of Chick Fil-A in light of the controversy, including Florida Senator Marco Rubio, who tweeted that the "lunacy has gone too far."

"The CEO of @Twitter bullied into apology for patronizing @ChickfilA because owners support 'biblical definition of marriage'. Holding a personal view taught by mainstream Christianity is now boycott worthy," he said.



This lunacy has gone too far. The CEO of @Twitter bullied into apology for patronizing @ChickfilA because owners support “biblical definition of marriage”. Holding a personal view taught by mainstream Christianity is now boycott worthy. https://t.co/EnChlPBStc via @cbsmoneywatch — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 11, 2018

The restaurant chain drew controversy in 2012 when CEO Dan Cathy expressed his disapproval of same-sex marriage.

During his appearance on "The Ken Coleman Show," Cathy warned that the U.S. may be "inviting God's judgment" for attempting to change the definition of marriage.

"I think we are inviting God's judgment on our nation when we shake our fist at him and say, 'We know better than you as to what constitutes a marriage,'" Cathy said at the time, as reported by The Daily Caller.

"I pray God's mercy on our generation that has such a prideful, arrogant attitude to think that we would have the audacity to try to redefine what marriage is all about," he added.

Cathy's remarks drew controversy among liberals, including Boston's then-mayor Tom Menino, who said that he would block the company from setting up a restaurant in his city.

Apart from Cathy's support for traditional marriage, the restaurant chain has also been denounced for its donations to conservative organizations like the Family Research Council and Focus on the Family.

Life Site News reported that Twitter has approached GLAAD and other left-wing groups in the past to seek advice on trust and safety issues. The social media platform has also been accused of censoring conservative and pro-life users, something it denies.

