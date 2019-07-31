'Tragic' lack of support for victims of modern day slavery puts them at further risk, says Christian group

Christian campaign group CARE has welcomed the call from charities asking the Home Office to extend support for victims of modern day slavery beyond 45 days.

The British Red Cross, Hestia and Ashiana said in a joint report that survivors were being put at risk of re-trafficking and further exploitation because of the lack of long-term support.

The report warns that victims who are foreign nationals from outside the EU are exposed to poverty and left without any help to deal with complex mental health needs because they do not quality for access to the basic support services.

In addition to medical and mental health services, they cannot access financial assistance or permanent accommodation.

The report urges the Home Office to increase full support to at least a year.

The call is backed by CARE, which said that the current Home Office policy was leaving victims vulnerable to further abuse.

The advocacy group is part of the Free for Good campaign, a coalition of organisations supporting Lord McColl's Modern Slavery (Victim Support) Bill proposing an extension of guaranteed support to 12 months.

CARE's Senior Policy Officer for Human Trafficking, Louise Gleich welcomed the report.

"It is tragic that the lack of support for modern slavery survivors mean many face further exploitation and abuse," she said.

"Providing victims with adequate support is not just the right thing to do for their recovery, it is also essential if we are to bring traffickers to justice and prevent them exploiting others in the future.

"Without protection, support and stability victims cannot give evidence to police and courts meaning traffickers go free and the cycle of exploitation continues."

She urged the Government to support Lord McColl's Bill, saying that a guaranteed 12 months of support "constitutes proper, long-term help and assistance which we believe would help them move on and live free".

"Today we are calling on the new Home Secretary, Priti Patel, to support the Bill and do all within her power to improve the support currently on offer," she said.