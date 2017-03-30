'Tokyo Ghoul' season 3 news, speculations: Viz Media debunks rumors about season 3 air date

Viz Media has denied rumors that season 3 of "Tokyo Ghoul" is in production and that it will start airing in 2017.

Rumors about the new season's premiere surfaced after Kevin Hamric, the senior director of sales and marketing of Viz Media, said in an interview that new episodes of the anime series will air this year. However, the studio has since clarified that what he meant was that "My Hero Academia" is getting a new season, not "Tokyo Ghoul."

This announcement has fueled rumors that the third season of the anime will no longer be produced. The lack of news regarding season 3 and the disinterest of the studio in the project also added fuel to the fire. Speculations suggest that the reason for the delay in producing season 3 the lack of manpower, as members of the team that worked on "Tokyo Ghoul" were reassigned to other projects.

Viz Media is the publisher of the manga series in North America, while Pierrot produced the anime series. The manga ended in 2014, while the anime adaptation's last episode aired in Japan in March 2015. The ending left viewers wondering about the fate of Ken Kaneki, who faced Arima Kishou, a Reaper, in the finale.

A fan theory is that Kaneki will either die and be reincarnated or lose his memory. Either way, it is assumed that he will take on the identity of Haise Sasaki, an Associate Special Class Ghoul Investigator at the Commission of Counter Ghoul (CCG). Another theory is that Touka Kirishima will become the new lead should the third season push through.

With the lack of announcements about the third season of "Tokyo Ghoul," all fans can do now is to hope that the anime series will be renewed. The good news, however, is that fans can watch the live-action film to tide them over while waiting. According to the Anime News Network, the film will be released this summer.