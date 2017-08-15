Tiny and T.I. marriage news: 'The Family Hustle' stars put divorce on hold?

Rapper T.I. (R) and his wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris pose during the premiere of Marvel's "Ant-Man" in Hollywood, California, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Is love sweeter the second time around? Tameka "Tiny" Harris filed for divorce from T.I. in December 2016, but it appears that they are still trying to work things out as opposed to throwing in the towel.

In an interview with Hollywood Life, a source close to Tiny said the Xscape member and his husband are not rushing to finalize their pending divorce. Instead, they reportedly want to get back together and save their marriage.

"[Tiny] wants their marriage to work more than anything, and there's no questioning how much happier the kids are when they're together," the source continued. "But, Tiny's not delusional, and she's no fool, she's made it clear to T.I. that if he starts messing her around again then he's out the door."

Now that everything is at stake, Tiny is reportedly hoping that T.I.'s actions are genuine and that he will not slip back to his old ways again.

T.I. and Tiny have been in a relationship since 2001. They tied the knot in Miami Beach, Florida in July 2010. They have three kids together: 12-year-old King, 9-year-old Major Philant and 1-year-old Heiress Diana.

However, "What the F— You Gon Do?" singer filed for divorce from T.I. after six years of marriage. The latter admitted that the marriage was distracting him from unleashing his full potential as a rapper.

"It's just one of those things that's going to distract me and deter me," the "Live Your Life" hitmaker said in an interview with New York radio station Power 105, as cited by The Oregonian.

He added that he did not have enough time to do the thoughtful and considerate things that a husband should do due to his busy schedule. T.I. went ahead to say that he is not yet ready to enter into a romantic relationship with anyone. Instead, he wants to focus more on work and becoming a better rapper/singer.