Third Day's Mac Powell updates fans on wife's brain aneurysm: 'We hear and feel your prayers'

Third Day lead singer Mac Powell updated his fans on his wife Aimee's condition after she suffered a brain aneurysm on Saturday.

On 2nd December, Powell posted to Instagram:

"Sometimes a picture CAN tell a thousand words. This sweet moment just happened tonight. Not sure who's idea it was but I'm glad it happened. Our sweet @camielovepcomes down every night to snuggle with me and Aimee on the couch and she wasn't going to let a trip to the intensive care unit stop her tonight.

"Today's update: we slept good through the night only to find that yesterday's pain only intensified in Aimee's head throughout much of the day. Yesterday was supposed to be the hardest day and Today said "Oh yeah! Check this out!" A little bit more moaning and groaning than the past couple of days. However, once we were past midday things seemed to be getting a little better. We were able to have clearer and longer conversations today. I felt at one time today "There's my Aimee coming back to me!" Visits from some sweet friends and family helped and encouraged us- reminding us that there is NOTHING like close friends and family. We are OVERWHELMED by the encouragement and love we are receiving. We hear and feel your prayers. The calls, texts, and posts have made me tear up quite a few times. She will most likely be here for a couple weeks. The pain is not going away soon. But there is so much to be thankful for. Because of some caring helpers I was able to have a bit of a normal routine this afternoon in picking up BC from school,going to Emmanuel's basketball game, having dinner with the kids, and reading to and kissing the little ones goodnight. Unfortunately, Aimee is not able to do those normal things for a while. But we are confident that because of the great prayers and support that we are getting- we'll be able to get that snuggle time with Camie Love back on the couch soon!"

Aimee Powell was rushed to hospital on Saturday after the Third Day frontman called emergency services. Powell has described that his wife had been complaining of an unbearable headache.

Writing on Instagram at the weekend, Powell said, "After a CT scan they found bleeding on her brain and believe it is an aneurysm. She is going through a procedure right now to find the problem. The doctors seem optimistic. Please pray!!!"

In a subsequent update, Powell said that doctors had put two coils in his wife's brain to help "keep the aneurysm from bleeding and possibly rupturing. Her head is hurting really bad. She'll be kept for many days to be tested and monitored."

Writing again on Sunday evening, he added: "They have given her meds for it but nothing will completely help.

"They say the pain is going to be there. Eventually, as the blood from the rupture leaves her brain it will work its way down to the neck and then her back. She's getting a lot of rest- unfortunately, it's usually only about 10 minutes of uninterrupted time with all the doctor and nurse visits and the alarms and beeps from the monitors."

The singer added that his wife had not eaten anything in almost 36 hours, and he asked that friends and fans continue to pray for her.

"Pray that her appetite starts to return so that she'll get the strength to start moving a little bit," Powell said. "All signs are good so far. There doesn't seem to be any negative neurological signs yet for physical or mental deficiencies. Thanks for your love and prayers!"

Powell and his band, Third Day, recently concluded a farewell tour after 25 years together.