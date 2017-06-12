Theresa May seeks in comfort in church amid brutal criticism

x

Theresa May and her husband sought comfort at church on Sunday as she struggles to assert authority after loosing the Conservatives' majority at the general election.

The Prime Minister was pictured heading into St Andrew's Church in Sonning, Berkshire, for communion.

The small riverside town, near Reading where George and Amal Clooney bought a nine-bedroom mansion in 2014, is in Mrs May's constituency of Maidenhead.

The Prime Minister returned to the small town of Sonning for church on Sunday, four days after she had been there to vote on Thursday. Reuters

The vicar's daughter faces a grilling from her MPs on Monday evening as she will address the Conservative's 1922 committee of backbenchers.

She is expected to signal to colleagues she will run the government in a more inclusive, less controlling way after dismissing her two closest advisors, Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill.

The Prime Minister also carried out a minor reshuffle over the weekend, bringing Michael Gove, who ran against her for Conservative leadership, back into the cabinet as environment secretary and moving Andrea Leadsom to leader of the commons.

It comes after a disastrous election campaign where the Tories fell short of the 326 seats required for an overall majority. Although they were still the largest party, the Prime Minister is in talks with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) which hold 10 seats to secure a working government.

If a deal is reached the Conservatives are expected to ditch several key manifesto pledges including removing the triple lock on pensions and opting or a softer approach to Brexit.

Former chancellor George Osborne, now editor of the Evening Standard, told the BBC: 'Theresa May is a dead woman walking. It's just how long she's going to remain on death row.'