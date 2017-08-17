'The Walking Dead' season 8 spoilers: Norman Reedus reveals how he wants Daryl to die

Promotional poster for "The Walking Dead" season 8. Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMC

Who will die next in "The Walking Dead" season 8? This is the question that lingers in the mind of every viewer. To help everyone prepare, Norman Reedus has shared what viewers can expect from his bad-ass character, Daryl Dixon, in the coming season. In particular, he talked about how he hopes the character meets his demise.

"I think you'd see a sunset," Reedus, 48, said in a recent interview with CNET, adding, "I would walk up over a hill and then a little wolf puppy would come out of the woods and follow me up. And people would just go, 'Whatever happened to that guy?'"

Reedus also discussed Daryl's growth from a shameless and impulsive redneck to a mature and responsible person. He said the character found a sense of self-worth through the individuals he never thought he would befriend, namely Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), Michonne (Danai Gurira), Maggie Greene (Lauren Cohan), Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) and Rosita Espinosa (Christian Serratos).

"Now he's a leader and he calls the shots with Rick," Reedus continued. "Rick's the brother that Merle [Michael Rooker] never was. It's a strange sort of circumstance how it's made Daryl a better person."

Reedus then laid out what viewers can expect in "The Walking Dead" season 8. Without giving away too much of the plot, he said that the series' next installment would go back to its roots. It might also feature the Alexandria Safe-Zone completely rebuilt with new houses, buildings and ranches.

This comes shortly after "The Walking Dead's" creative team, which includes co-creator Robert Kirkman and series producers David Alpert, Gale Anne Hurd and Glen Mazzara, filed a lawsuit against AMC with the allegation they have been swindled out of the show's profits.

"The Walking Dead" season 8 is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.