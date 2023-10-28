The roots of Alcoholics Anonymous are in the Christian tradition – so why is it not a Christian programme?

Alcoholics Anonymous (AA), an organisation with a rich altruistic history dating back to its founding by Bill Wilson and Dr. Bob Smith in 1935, has purposefully avoided religious affiliation. Despite its Christian roots, AA chose this path, as reflected in its core principles crafted during the 1930s. These principles emphasise that "AA has no opinion on outside issues," which includes both politics and religion, considered entirely irrelevant to its primary mission: aiding individuals in recovering from alcoholism and addiction.

While many AA members are practising Christians, the programme emphasises that faith is a personal choice. AA introduces the concept of a "Higher Power" but doesn't prescribe its nature. The phrase "God as we understand Him" is provided as a helpful guideline to cultivate a personal spiritual connection, but it's not enforced as a religious requirement.

This open-minded approach may contrast with certain evangelical forms of ministry, but it strongly aligns with AA's mission of inclusivity. It actively seeks to avoid isolating individuals of various faiths or those who hold no religious beliefs at all. This thoughtful approach has also been recognised for providing additional reassurance to adults who may have been struggling to overcome painful childhood memories of historical abuse within Christian-affiliated institutions.

Furthermore, AA members are prepared to handle attempts at religious conversion, underscoring the organisation's commitment to ensuring that religion doesn't overshadow the primary goal of sobriety. In essence, AA's decision to remain unaffiliated with religion is rooted in its dedication to offering a welcoming and inclusive environment for all individuals seeking recovery from addiction, irrespective of their religious or spiritual beliefs.

This approach has proven effective in assisting countless individuals in overcoming addiction and rebuilding their lives, carrying forward the legacy of Bill Wilson and Dr. Bob Smith's vision for recovery. This is why, while its roots lie in the Christian tradition, Alcoholics Anonymous is not exclusively a Christian programme. It aims to provide a supportive space for individuals from all walks of life on their journey to sobriety.

Alcoholics Anonymous, commonly known as AA, is an international fellowship of men and women who share their experiences, strength, and hope with each other in order to recover from alcoholism. Founded in 1935 by Bill Wilson and Dr. Bob Smith in Akron, Ohio, Alcoholics Anonymous has grown to become one of the most widely recognised and respected organisations for those seeking help with alcohol addiction.

When Bill Wilson managed to support Bob Smith in taking his last ever drink on 10th June 1935, AA was considered to be formed. The first AA group didn't arrive here in the UK until 1947. But when it did, other groups started to form as more and more success stories were witnessed. Desperate people, previously regarded as hopeless dipsomaniacs, were seen beating the booze, one day at a time, and embracing a brand new life.

So, what exactly caused this life-changing, international, yet always completely not-for-profit organisation to ever get started in the first place? It all began when Bill Wilson, a New York stockbroker, was struggling with his own highly destructive alcoholism. After numerous failed attempts to get sober, he found himself in a hospital detox ward, where he had a spiritual experience that helped him overcome his addiction.

Wanting to help others struggling with alcoholism, Wilson reached out to Dr. Bob Smith, a physician with genuine Christian faith, who was also struggling with alcoholism. Together, they formed Alcoholics Anonymous, a fellowship where individuals could come together to share their experiences and support each other in their journey to sobriety.

The AA formula was and is a simple one: It suggests a recovering alcoholic help support another fellow alcoholic to stop drinking, and in doing so will strengthen and safeguard their collective sobriety. The organisation is based on the principles of the Twelve Steps, which are a set of altruistic principles that help individuals overcome their addiction by surrendering their will to a higher power, making amends for past wrongs, and helping others who are struggling with addiction.

AA meetings are typically held in local community centres, churches, or other public spaces, and are open to anyone who is seeking help with alcoholism. One of the most important aspects of AA is the concept of anonymity. Members are asked to keep the identity of other members confidential, in order to protect their privacy and promote a sense of trust and safety within the group. This anonymity also allows individuals to speak openly and honestly about their struggles with alcoholism, without fear of judgment or stigma.

AA has helped millions of men and women around the world overcome their addiction to alcohol. The organisation has no formal hierarchy, and is run entirely by volunteers who are committed to helping others. Members are encouraged to find a sponsor, someone who has been sober for a longer period of time and can provide guidance and support in their journey to sobriety.

Numerous studies have shown that AA can be an effective tool for those seeking help with alcohol addiction. A 2014 study published in the Journal of Substance Abuse Treatment found that AA attendance was associated with increased rates of abstinence from alcohol, as well as improved mental health outcomes.

In addition to providing support and guidance for those struggling with alcohol addiction, AA also promotes a sense of community and belonging. Members often form close bonds with each other, sharing their experiences and providing encouragement and support. This community aspect of AA can be particularly helpful for those who may feel isolated or alone in their struggle with addiction. AA is also known for its emphasis on personal responsibility and accountability. Members are encouraged to take ownership of their actions and make amends for past wrongs, as part of the Twelve Steps. This focus on accountability and personal growth can be transformative for individuals in recovery, helping them to develop a sense of self-worth and purpose.

Another important aspect of AA is the recognition that addiction is a lifelong disease. Once an alcoholic, always an alcoholic is a central belief. Members are encouraged to continue attending meetings and working the Twelve Steps, even after achieving sobriety. This ongoing commitment can help individuals maintain their sobriety and avoid relapse.

Despite its many benefits, AA is not a cure-all for necessary medical support. It is sometimes important for individuals to seek professional help as well, such as therapy or medication-assisted treatment, in order to address underlying mental health issues and physical dependence on alcohol.

For those that want it, Alcoholics Anonymous is a powerful tool for seeking help with alcohol addiction. Through its emphasis on community, personal responsibility, and spiritual principles, AA has helped countless individuals overcome their addiction and achieve a life of sobriety.

If you or anyone you know needs help with problem drinking, then you can contact AA confidentially at www.alcoholics-anonymous.org.uk/

"And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose." - Romans 8:28 (NIV)