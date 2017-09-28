'The Fosters' season 5 spoilers: Callie struggles to become an activist; EP talks DACA

An image of Callie, played by Maia Mitchell, from season 5 episode 9 of the American family drama television show "The Fosters." Facebook/TheFostersTV

"The Fosters" has never been afraid to get political, and Callie (Maia Mitchell) is bringing the politics forward as she struggles with being an activist and her dreams for herself.

Executive producer Joanna Johnson talked to TV Line about the upcoming season 5 episodes and what they have in store for the characters.

"Callie is struggling with whether to be an activist in her life, or just be more focused on her own success and her own journey," Johnson said. "The question is: How can she do that in a way that is not self-destructive. This time is a bit different because she's standing up for something she really believes is right, but she's not putting herself into tremendous peril."

Johnson listed the kinds of questions that plague Callie, like what one does when they see an injustice in society or whether or not her moms are ashamed of her.

One person who is definitely not ashamed of Callie is Aaron (Elliot Fletcher), although he is jealous of Callie and her ex-boyfriend AJ (Tom Williamson) spending time together.

Callie is serious about Aaron, explained Johnson. The showrunner also hinted that the past is sometimes best left in the past, which may mean it is safe to assume that Callie will not be getting back together with her former flame.

Johnson added that the show will be tweaking their Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) storyline depending on what happens in real life.

"How much we'll have to adapt depends on whether Trump is heartless enough to end the program that has allowed 800,000 young people who were brought to this country as children to work and study without fear of being targeted by immigration for deportation," she said.

U.S. President Donald Trump's Attorney General Jeff Sessions has since announced plans to end the program.

"The Fosters" season 5 will return to Freeform on Jan. 30, 2018.