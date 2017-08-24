'The Fosters' season 5 spoilers: Brandon's party goes south, Callie fights for gay rights

The family drama continues in the next episode of "The Fosters." Facebook/ TheFostersTV

The fifth season of Freeform's family drama "The Fosters" moved along with escalating emotions as the upcoming episode will feature some troubling series of events surrounding the family.

Titled "Engaged," the episode synopsis seemed to indicate that the engagement party that Brandon Foster (David Lambert) is throwing for his father Mike (Danny Nucci) and his new fiancée Ana Gutierrez (Alexandra Barreto) will not go as planned. The event will start to go out of hand as some secrets begin to unravel.

The upcoming episode will also follow the efforts Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) and Jude (Hayden Byerly) who try to convince their fellow students at Anchor Beach Community Charter School to help them in their fight against the school's privatization.

A sneak peek of the episode also revealed that Callie (Maia Mitchell) will be involved in a public protest to uphold the rights of gay people and fight against homophobia. There will be a confrontation between those who oppose homosexuals in America and Callie, who is more than willing to stand up for gay people, including her transgender boyfriend Aaron Baker (Elliot Fletcher).

The couple's relationship is breaking new grounds in American television as a relationship between a female teenager and a transgender male has never been portrayed in a television series before. In the previous episode, the couple took their relationship to a new level by deciding to be intimate with each other.

Fletcher recently spoke with TV Guide about the onscreen romance. "I hope that people watching this show can see how it's not only normal, but how loving and sweet and romantic it can be," he said. He added that although trans people are somewhat thought of in a sexually deviant way, that is not the case.

He also lauded the episode for doing a good job in "showing just how normal and loving this relationship is and it doesn't matter that Callie is cisgender and Aaron is transgender."

"The Fosters" airs every Tuesday at 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform.