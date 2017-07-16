'The Flash' season 4 spoilers: First set photos tease Barry stepping in for Wally

Keiynan Lonsdale, the actor who plays young speedster Wally West on "The Flash," was recently captured on camera donning the Red Flash uniform. As soon as the snaps found their way to social media, several speculations began floating around including one of Wally continuing Barry Allen's (Grant Gustin) legacy as the latter is away on the Speed Force.

The photos from the set of season 4 were shared on Twitter by a fan account dedicated to the romance between Barry and Wally's sister, Iris West (Candice Patton). In one post, the fan with the username WestAllenWorld, shared four photos of Lonsdale walking through what appears like a back alley with a member of the production team.

Many fans of the show responded with excitement and even suggested to let Wally stay as the Red Flash for a while. On the other hand, there were also quite a few who found it weird to see Wally in Barry's crimson duds, commenting how the younger superhero looks short and less attractive.

Obviously, speculations of what the photos meant were thrown around like the writers of the show wanting season 3 to focus on Barry, and the Kid Flash getting a uniform upgrade because without Barry around, he has finally become the fastest man alive.

Meanwhile, Screen Rant suggests that Wally could have worn the Red Flash suit to honor Barry's legacy and to make the bad guys of Central City believe that The Flash has never left his home unprotected. It also added that Wally could opt for the uniform upgrade as no one would take him seriously as Kid Flash.

As for Barry's fans, his character may also be getting a fashion update in the fourth season. In a separate article, Screen Rant points out how in the television series, The Flash unlocks a new comic book ability every new season, therefore his return in season 4 should call for a new outfit.

"The Flash" season 4 premieres on Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. on The CW.