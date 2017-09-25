The end of the world is postponed...until October

The end of world has been postponed.

At least according to conspiracy theorist and Christian numerologist David Meade who was forced to adjust his estimate after his initial prediction of 23 September came and went without incident.

Pixabay

Now is he claiming people misunderstood his theory and instead October 21 is the date to watch out for after which we are set for seven years of nuclear war and natural disaster.

He says 'nothing' will happen in September and instead October would be 'action month' and the start of seven years of 'tribulation'.

This could also include 'nuclear exchanges between the US, Britain and our enemies – Russia, China, Iran and North Korea', he told the Sun Online.

'It will involve cataclysmic climate events related to Planet X or Wormwood – those are the trumpet judgments of Revelation,' he said.

'The shelves on the grocery stores will be cleaned out inside of a day,' he added.

'Banks and ATMs don't work without electric current.

'Gas pumps won't be functioning. Food transportation will stop.

'Rioting and looting will be unrestrained.... society will be in chaos.'

It would be 'not a good time to be here, really,' he finished.

His comprehensive theory for the end times based on a mixture of supposed biblical studies and science was laid out in his self published book Planet X - the 2017 Arrival and centres around a non-existent planet Niburu which, Meade claimed, is due to collide with planet earth.

The suggestion was widely rubbished by experts including NASA with a spokesman saying: 'The planet in question, Niburu, doesn't exist, so there will be no collision.'

The space agency was forced to repeat its previous denouncement after rumours about Nibiru surfaced previously in 2012.

At the time NASA said: 'Nibiru and other stories about wayward planets are an Internet hoax. There is no factual basis for these claims. If Nibiru or Planet X were real and headed for an encounter with the Earth in 2012, astronomers would have been tracking it for at least the past decade, and it would be visible by now to the naked eye.'