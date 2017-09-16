'The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim' for Nintendo Switch to be released this November

A promotional photo for the video game "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" featuring the Dragonborn squaring off with a dragon. Facebook/BethesdaSoftWorks

Hype for the Nintendo Switch has not subsided since its official launch last March. Popular game titles are making their way to Nintendo's new hybrid console, including Bethesda's "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim." The release date of the game's Switch version was revealed at a Nintendo Direct event earlier this week.

According to IGN, "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" for Nintendo Switch will be released in North America and Europe on Nov. 17. It will include the base game as well as the three expansion packs, namely "Dragonborn," "Dawnguard," and "Hearthfire."

There are many perks to trying out "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" on the Nintendo Switch. For one, the "Skyrim" Switch edition will feature motion controls that enable players to swing their weapons, pick locks and aim the tip of their arrow on their target by using the console's Joy-Cons.

Bethesda has also included armors and weapons popularized by "The Legend of Zelda" in the upcoming "Skyrim" version. These special items can be unlocked in the game by scanning the appropriate Amiibo figures. If the players are patient enough, they can get "Zelda" rare items by venturing into the maps, GameSpot reported.

As for "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" mods, Bethesda vice president Pete Hines revealed in an interview with US Gamer that they will not be present in the Switch version for the time being.

The absence of mods is not surprising, as the console may not be powerful enough to support them. Either way, the graphics boost promoted by the Nintendo Switch for "Skyrim" is already a huge plus and having mod support might already be pushing the hybrid console's hardware a bit too much.

The Nintendo Switch version of "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" was first teased during the console's announcement last year. The original title was launched for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and PC back in 2011. It was ported to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2016.