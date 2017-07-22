'The Defenders' release date, plot news: Iron Fist may wear iconic costume

Marvel's "The Defenders" comprises four different heroes who will get together later in the summer. One of them will reportedly complete their origin story in the eight-episode action-oriented miniseries.

The upcoming series will unite four unique people from other Marvel shows; all of whom are gifted with superhuman abilities. Their goal is to take down the antagonist Alexandra (Sigourney Weaver). The quartet are Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mile Colter) and Danny Rand/Iron Fist (Finn Jones).

The stories of how Murdock, Jones and Cage became heroes with superhuman capabilities were told in their own shows. However, Iron Fist's origin story was not fully explained in his show. Rand already had the power to focus his chi into his hand which could deliver devastating punches.

In Marvel's "Iron Fist," Rand would have flashbacks of when he was young but how he got the power of his fist was never shown. In the comics, the power came from Shou-Lao the Undying, a man who was transformed into a mystic serpent a thousand years ago.

At the panel for "The Defenders" at San Diego Comic-Con 2017, Jones revealed that Iron Fist's origin story will be fully explained in the upcoming miniseries and even teased that he might show up in the character's iconic yellow costume.

"[In 'Iron Fist' season 1] He was in no state of mind to put a suit on. That would've been ridiculous because he was not fully accomplished as the Iron Fist yet and he certainly didn't have the right or the responsibility to be putting on a superhero costume. He needs to work his s--- out. And certainly by the end of 'The Defenders,' it will feel right," the actor said, as reported by Den of Geek.

Fans will get to see if Rand does don the mask and yellow uniform in "The Defenders" which will stream all eight episodes on Friday, Aug. 18 on Netflix.