The Church's response to the India crisis reaches where governments lack

After a year of bad news and hardship, many of us are exhausted, clinging to the hope of lockdown easing and churches are desperate to get back to fellowship and some semblance of normality.

But as we begin the slow journey along the roadmap to freedom here in the UK, the picture across the world is very different. It has been impossible to escape the devastating images and statistics flooding from India in recent weeks.

There has been a relentless stream of heart-breaking stories and horrendous milestones; a baby girl dying on the steps of the hospital, surpassing 20 million recorded cases, over 3,500 deaths in a single day. So here at Feed The Hungry we decided to take a leap of faith and turn to the Covid-weary Church for support.

Trying to keep our expectations realistic, we set up the 'Oxygen for India' campaign calling on people to donate to India. Four hours later we had raised over £9,000. I stood humbled and amazed by the generosity I was witnessing.

During the course of this year, I have often been overwhelmed by the response of the Church and wider communities to the Covid-19 crisis. Time and time again, they have stepped up to meet the needs around them. I have seen it in the support for The Halo Centre here in Coventry as we have distributed food to hundreds of people experiencing food poverty, as well as in countless other places across the country.

Feed The Hungry, working with other Christian Charities, have import duties waivered for things such as medical equipment to get it to where it's needed most. This puts us in a position to maximise the impact of the resources entrusted to us and provide opportunities for those in the UK to support and empower those in need across the world, as well as at home.

Faced with the call to step up once again, this time for communities further afield, there has been a groundswell of generosity. This response should be celebrated, but it also gives cause for reflection. These offerings are based not on the values of the world, but on Christ's values, on Kingdom values.

The attitude of our government tells a very different story – the Covid crisis has seen giving to others as a natural compromise. As the impact of the debt created by the pandemic has hit home, the government has responded by reducing the foreign aid budget. When we are in need, our first thought is often for ourselves. The opposition to these cuts points to the government's short sightedness, highlighting how poverty abroad will impact us in the long run.

The same has been true of the crisis in India; we should help because of the economic impact it will have on us. There is a recognition of the moral case, but that is rarely seen as enough of a motive for generous aid overseas - both those in power and the opposition have demonstrated this view.

In 1 John 2v16-18 we are presented with this challenge: 'If anyone has material possessions and sees a brother or sister in need but has no pity on them, how can the love of God be in that person? Dear children, let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth.'

The response to Oxygen for India is such a clear reflection of this teaching. At Feed The Hungry we don't just work in the UK but with those in need all across the world. We are committed to showing love to all those in need. In the story of the good Samaritan, Jesus shows us that everyone is our neighbour, our neighbour is not just the person next door or in our town, our region or in our country.

When we see people as our neighbour, we no longer just see them for the place that they are from or how their lives impact us, their problems and the needs that they have. We see them holistically. We see them in their context. We don't just see their immediate problems, we look to know and understand them, to take them on a journey from survival to flourishing. It is as we reflect Christ's generosity and see people as our neighbour, that we can begin to care for them effectively.

The generosity of response to Oxygen for India, even after the year we have had, gives me confidence. Confidence that the Church and Christians across the country will continue to reflect the boundless generosity of Christ. The needs in India, the UK and across the world will continue. We must be people who don't just respond in a crisis, but continue to show generosity in the aftermath. I have witnessed in this campaign that when our generosity flows from our Saviour and not ourselves, it isn't limited, it is infinite.

If you would like to talk to Feed The Hungry about sharing opportunities to help others through prayer, fundraising or volunteering visit https://feedthehungry.org.uk/act/

Gwyn Williams has been UK Operations Director for Feed The Hungry for the last ten years.