'The Batman' release date news: Matt Reeves film could debut Spring 2019

Highly anticipated Matt Reeves film, "The Batman," may still be a couple of years away from making a debut. If recent reports prove to be accurate, Gotham's caped crusader could hit theaters within spring 2019.

The internet went wild last July 14 when weekly entertainment magazine Variety dropped a possible release window for the movie. The publication revealed the projected 2019 premiere in a report that covers a podcast interview between Reeves and Josh Horowitz on the 167th episode of MTV's "Happy Sad Confused."

Listening to the director talking to Horowitz, Reeves made no mention of the 2019 release date. Their conversation focuses largely on the development of the movie's script, with Reeves revealing that he dropped the original script that was written by Ben Affleck and Geoff Johns.

"It's a new story. It's just starting again," the newly-appointed director explained, not spilling any other detail. "I'm excited about it. I think it's really cool."

It is not clear where Variety sourced their information from as there is no attribution indicated in their article.

Meanwhile, the more specific date of spring 2019 was suggested by ComicBook, a media company dedicated to pop culture and the comic book industry. It considered two factors in coming up with the prediction — Variety's unconfirmed release window and the unannounced debut of the movie "Justice League 2." Apparently, Reeves' version of "The Batman" is connected to the "Justice League" title because it is a standalone of the film.

The release date of "Justice League 2" has yet to be announced, but a March or April premiere is likely. Considering its storyline, ComicBook suggests that Warner Bros. is likely to release "The Batman" after "Justice League 2" as the standalone film sees the fate of Bruce Wayne after the villains of "Justice League 2" have already been dealt with by the team of superheroes.

The upcoming San Diego Comic-Con, which starts July 19, may offer updates about the premiere of Reeves' "The Batman."