'The Affair' season 4 rumors: Childhood issues to continue hounding Nina and Noah

Childhood issues will continue to hound siblings Nina (Jennifer Esposito) and Noah (Dominic West) in the upcoming season 4 of "The Affair."

While "The Affair" is a series about lust and complicated love affairs, recent reports suggest that the upcoming season 4 of the Showtime series will have the spotlight on siblings Nina and Noah as the sad childhood they had will continue to affect their relationship with each other.

To the uninitiated, it has been revealed that Nina and Noah had a miserable childhood because their mother was always sick. While they managed to grow up and live their respective lives, the sad childhood they had still catches up with them even if they are now adults.

It has been learned that it was no less than Esposito herself who revealed in an interview earlier this year that there is so much about her character in the series that has yet to be explored. In the said interview, the actress said that, although Nina may not be entirely happy with her life, she deals and works with it, unlike her brother Noah, whom she considers irresponsible and self-centered.

However, more than her issues with her brother, reports claim that Nina will continue hating Noah's wife, Helen (Maura Tierney), whom she has abhorred ever since. As she also has yet to come to terms with his brother's current relationship with Juliette (Irène Jacob), it is expected that she will have more to say about it in the upcoming season 4 of "The Affair."

While Nina is expected to be a pain in the neck in Noah's affairs, it is also suspected that Noah will continue breaking people's lives. Apart from Helen, Alison (Ruth Wilson), and Juliette, sources believe that, at least, two more women are slated to have their lives destroyed as Noah sleeps with them in the upcoming season. As to who these women are, fans can only speculate for now.

"The Affair" is expected to return to Showtime for its season 4 later this year.