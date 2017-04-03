'The Affair' season 4 rumors: Childhood issues to continue hounding Nina and Noah
Childhood issues will continue to hound siblings Nina (Jennifer Esposito) and Noah (Dominic West) in the upcoming season 4 of "The Affair."
While "The Affair" is a series about lust and complicated love affairs, recent reports suggest that the upcoming season 4 of the Showtime series will have the spotlight on siblings Nina and Noah as the sad childhood they had will continue to affect their relationship with each other.
To the uninitiated, it has been revealed that Nina and Noah had a miserable childhood because their mother was always sick. While they managed to grow up and live their respective lives, the sad childhood they had still catches up with them even if they are now adults.
It has been learned that it was no less than Esposito herself who revealed in an interview earlier this year that there is so much about her character in the series that has yet to be explored. In the said interview, the actress said that, although Nina may not be entirely happy with her life, she deals and works with it, unlike her brother Noah, whom she considers irresponsible and self-centered.
However, more than her issues with her brother, reports claim that Nina will continue hating Noah's wife, Helen (Maura Tierney), whom she has abhorred ever since. As she also has yet to come to terms with his brother's current relationship with Juliette (Irène Jacob), it is expected that she will have more to say about it in the upcoming season 4 of "The Affair."
While Nina is expected to be a pain in the neck in Noah's affairs, it is also suspected that Noah will continue breaking people's lives. Apart from Helen, Alison (Ruth Wilson), and Juliette, sources believe that, at least, two more women are slated to have their lives destroyed as Noah sleeps with them in the upcoming season. As to who these women are, fans can only speculate for now.
"The Affair" is expected to return to Showtime for its season 4 later this year.
-
Ghost in the Shell imagines a new kind of life after death
Can a robot have a soul? Would you replace your failing eyes with HD, night vision-enabled machines? Would you still be you if you did? These don't seem like particularly important questions now, but in the world of Scarlett Johansson's new anime-remake Ghost in the Shell, they're absolutely vital.
-
Duggar girls share their thoughts on love: Don't 'date anyone who doesn't share the same goals as you'
The Duggar girls from "Counting On" definitely know a thing or two about love. Many of them have enjoyed courtships, gotten married, and are now raising the next generation of Christian kids.
- Why did Jesus say: 'My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?'
- 'I've seen the promised land': The last, legendary words of Martin Luther King
- The English villagers who dismembered and mutilated bodies of the dead - to prevent their resurrection
- Ghost in the Shell imagines a new kind of life after death
- How can I be sure that someone needs deliverance ministry?
- Do people joke about religion in your workplace? Does it upset you?
- Should Christians pursue the calling to become missionaries even if this goes against their parents' wishes?
- Justin Bieber has brand new tattoos - and they have a deep Christian message
- Marlow's scandalous 'Jesus was gay' document goes online for first time
- Islamist extremist converts to Christianity after witnessing 'supernatural' phenomena, seeing Jesus in his dream
- Pope Francis visits earthquake hit victims
- Terrorism suspected as at least ten are killed in Russian metro explosions
- 2 Christian women give up their lives to let world know of abuses suffered by believers in Eritrea
- Palestinian, 17, shot dead in Jerusalem's Old City after stabbing attacks
- Duped into confessing - Iranian faces death sentence for 'insulting Islam'