The lying voices of the enemy – and how to tell a different story

It's normally the middle of the night when the enemy's lies shout loudest in my ear.

'Failure' was last night's lie. It's a lie that's been sneaking into my daytime too. This lie would have me give up, stop saying yes to God and stop pushing through. 'Less than' is another lie I have to battle with on a regular basis. 'Irritating' is another.

There are lies and insecurities we all live under. Lies that stop us from being the image bearers of God that he created us to be. How many times have you heard yourself comparing you with someone else? How many times have you felt left out, not included?

When we believe the lies that so easily trickle into our hearts, we find ourselves withdrawing from others. Our heads get so busy wrestling with our own emotions we are unable to love those around us well. This is exactly what the enemy wants.

So what's the solution?

We need to fill our hearts with truth. Read the Word, linger in it. Study the character of God. The more we know God, the more our feet will stand secure. Preach God's truth to our own hearts every day and cling to his promises.

We are all equal.

We are all equal.

We are all equal.

This has been the mantra on replay in my heart. We are all sinners in need of grace.

God knows the absolute truth about us. He knows the real story. I love this quote from Tim Keller: 'The gospel is this: We are more sinful and flawed in ourselves than we ever dared believe, yet at the very same time we are more loved and accepted in Jesus Christ than we ever dared hope.'

Be real before each other. Be vulnerable. When we do this, we begin to shape a different culture. A culture that doesn't put people on pedestals. It's a culture where pride has no place, where platform is not a thing and instead of comparison we can really build each other up.

Speak truth and life into each other's lives. Write out that encouraging card (and post it!) When you are feeling low, bless someone else. When lies fill your head, start praying for someone else. Point out to your friends where you see God being glorified in their lives.

If you feel left out, look for the lonely and invite them in.

If you feel discouraged, encourage others.

If you feel like a failure, remember it's God who works in us and through us. We have Christ in us, the hope of glory.

Lizzie Bassford is a wife, mum and missionary living in inner-city Manchester. Follow her on Twitter @captivated01.