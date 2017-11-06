Texas church shooting: Pregnant woman and 3 of her children among victims

Ramiro and Sofia Martinez attend a candle light vigil after a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, U.S., November 5, 2017. Reuters

Heart-breaking details are emerging of some of the victims in the shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, which left 26 dead and at least 20 others injured.

A heavily pregnant woman was killed alongside three of her children, her father-in-law and one of his children, according to reports.

The pregnant woman also has two other children who were injured in the attack, according to the woman's cousin.

'She doesn't even drink, smoke or nothing,' the cousin told the Houston Chronicle. 'She just takes care of kids, she raises goats and makes homemade cheese. That kind of thing. They don't go out dancing or anything like that. They're real old-fashioned, down-to-earth.'

The woman's father-in-law had done ministry work at a prison, the cousin added. 'He would go up to the prison with [his] ukulele to sing.'

Meanwhile, fourteen-year-old Annabelle Pomeroy, the daughter of the church's pastor, Frank Pomeroy, has also been confirmed dead. Her parents were both away from home, in different states, when the attack happened.

'Heaven truly gained a real beautiful angel this morning along with many more,' the girl's uncle Scott Pomeroy wrote on Facebook, alongside a picture of the smiling girl by a swimming pool. All those killed in the attack, he wrote, 'have taken their last breath of dirty air and took their first breath of heavenly air with new bodies with no pain and suffering'.

Texas police have said that the age of the dead ranged from five to 72 years old.