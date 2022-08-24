Terrorists kill Christian lawyer, kidnap nuns in Nigeria

Islamic terrorists in southern Nigeria kidnapped four nuns on August 21, three days after suspected Fulani herdsmen shot a Christian attorney to death in the country's northwest, sources said.

Benedict Azza, director of the legal department of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Zamfara State Chapter, was killed when gunmen on August 18 shot him at his home in Gussau, capital of Zamfara state, residents said.

"His corpse was abandoned by the roadside in the town," said Luka Maitausayi in a text message to Morning Star News, asserting that the gunmen were Fulani herdsmen. "It is our prayer that God comforts his family and the church."

Area resident John Yusufu said the terrorists broke into Azza's home, abducted him, shot him dead and abandoned his body by the roadside in Gussau.

Junaidu Abubakar, chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association's Zamfara State Chapter, confirmed the killing in a press statement. Abubakar said two gunmen on a motorcycle tried to kidnap him at his house in the Saminaka area, but he fled.

"He drove his vehicle and ran to the roadside," Abubakar said. "The gunmen pursued him and shot him dead. Azza's neighbors said they heard some gunshots in the area, and after a while they also heard a loud sound of a vehicle accident. When they came out and rushed to the scene, they saw B.T. Azza opening his vehicle's door, came out and walked to the main road where he sat down, and he started bleeding and he died instantly."

The gunmen fled after shooting Azza three times, he said.

Azza was from Yelewatta, Makurdi, Benue state and was "married to Izuagie Rachael and blessed with children," Abubakar said.

Nuns Kidnapped

In Imo state, southeast Nigeria, Islamic terrorists suspected of working with Fulani herdsmen on Sunday morning (Aug. 21) kidnapped four Roman Catholic nuns as they traveled in the Okigwe-Umulolo area, the Rev. Sister Zita Ihedoro, secretary-general of the Sisters of Jesus the Saviour, said in a press statement.

Johannes Nwodo, Christabel Echemazu, Liberata Mbamalu and Benita Agu were abducted while "on their way for a thanksgiving Mass of one of our sisters," Ihedoro said. "We implore for intense prayer for their quick and safe release."

Emmanuel Onwubiko, national coordinator of the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), said that recurrent killings and kidnappings of Christians in Nigeria are a sign of failure for President Muhammadu Buhari.

"It is worrisome that despite the killing of over 12 Catholic priests in 2022 and the abduction of scores of Catholic priests all over the country, the present regime and security agencies have left the ugly trend to continue," Onwubiko said in a statement.

© 2022 Morning Star News.