Terrorists kidnap at least 30 Christians in Nigeria

Terrorists on Saturday kidnapped more than 30 Christians in southern Kaduna state, Nigeria, residents said.

The assailants ambushed and took the Christians away at gunpoint at about 11 a.m. as they worked on a communal farm in Chikuri, Chikun County, said area resident Victor Dabo in a text message.

"Over 30 Christian farmers who were cultivating a farm have been abducted in one fell swoop," Dabo told Morning Star News. "Please pray for the Chikuri Christian community."

Another resident, Dogara Peter, said his mother and sister were among those kidnapped as they worked on the farm.

"The terrorists kidnapped 30 of our Christian villagers as they were working on a farm which belongs to Mr. Maikudi, an elderly member of our community," Peter told Morning Star News. "My mother and sister are among those kidnapped by the terrorists. This incident has thrown our community into confusion. The terrorists are yet to contact us more than 24 hours after the abduction of our family members."

The abductions marked the third time the terrorists have invaded their traumatized community, he said. Saying the community's last hope lay with police, other security agencies and the Nigerian government, he issued an appeal for them to rescue those held captive.

"We make this appeal because we have nowhere to raise money for payment of ransom if these terrorists eventually ask us to do so, as has been the norm in the other two attacks on our community," Peter said.

© 2023 Morning Star News