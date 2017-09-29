'Terminator 6' release date, cast news: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton to reprise roles

A screenshot from the first film in the 'Terminator' saga. Facebook/TheTerminatorMovie

The very popular science-fiction franchise, "The Terminator," is set to add another movie in its roster. Given the loud demands of the fans, it is quite unsurprising that movie studios are still adamant about making another one, despite the negative feedback received by recent movies.

Den of Geek reported that James Cameron will be handing the directorial duties to Tim Miller, who is responsible for the highly successful R-rated comic book movie "Deadpool." This may just be exciting news for fans of the original "Terminator" movies, given that Cameron himself is entrusting one of his cinematic gems to Miller. Cameron will not be able to direct due to his commitments in developing "Avatar."

Apart from Cameron's ability to break box-office records, his input and vision will surely add flair to the upcoming project. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, who were both part of the first two movies, will be reprising their roles as the cyborg and Sarah Connor respectively. Liam Neeson is also rumored to be the main villain in the next movie.

According to Iafrica, the movie will be "going back to its roots" in terms of its story. With Hamilton as Sarah Connor, fans can pretty much surmise the timeline of the story and will probably be looking into an older Sarah with a post-teenage John Connor – as the fictional technology company Skynet is about to come up with the program artificial intelligence (AI) that will end up being the bane of humanity in the near future.

According to Collider, "Terminator: Genisys" still earned a considerate amount of money when it was released in the summer of 2015, racking up to an estimated $440 million dollars in global sales while making almost $90 million in the U.S. alone. The movie may not have scored well in movie critic websites and only scoring 26 percent on the tomato scale on Rotten Tomatoes, but the numbers do not lie.

The estimated release of the yet untitled "Terminator 6" movie will be some time in 2019.